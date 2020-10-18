News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

CRPF Personnel, Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

(Representational image: AP)

(Representational image: AP)

Both the injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries, the official said.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the CRPF and a civilian were injured in a grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said. Militants hurled the grenade at security forces near the Tral Sumo stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the explosion caused minor injuries to ASI Asim Ali of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh. Both the injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries, the official said.

The police have lodged a case and a probe is in progress, he added.


