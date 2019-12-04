CRPF Personnel, Ex-jailor’s Son Abduct Class 10 Girl in Car With Police Logo, Rape Her in UP

Lucknow: The UP Police have arrested four men, including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and the son of a retired jailor, for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl and gang-raping her in a forest area in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

The girl’s father told police that one of accused, Jai Prakash Maurya, who is the son of retired jailor Brijlal Maurya, had befriended the girl in the last couple of months. On Monday, he asked the girl to step out of her house and meet him at a spot on the outskirts of the village, where he was already present with the other accused.

When she reached the spot, the four men forcibly took her to a forest area in Halia, about 50 km from the district headquarters Mirzapur, where they allegedly assaulted and gang-raped her.

The car in which the teenager was abducted had a police logo painted on it. It was intercepted by policemen at a checkpoint while it was on its way to the girl’s village. The girl raised an alarm as soon as the car stopped, leading to the arrest of the four men.

The police said they are trying to ascertain how Jai Prakash Mauya, the owner of the vehicle, managed to get the police logo painted on it.

All four accused have been arrested and a case has been registered for kidnapping and gang rape, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the girl narrated her ordeal to her father after which he registered a case against all four persons — Jai Prakash, Luv Kumar Pal, Ganesh Prasad and CRPF constable Mahendra Kumar Yadav, who is posted in Sultanpur.

Superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Dharm Veer, said all four accused have been sent for medical examination.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.