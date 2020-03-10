CRPF Personnel Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in J&K's Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade in Kakapora police station in the South Kashmir district, a police official said.

The grenade exploded near the wall of the police station, injuring a CRPF constable, he added.

Police fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the official said.

