CRPF Personnel, Minor Boy Killed in Militant Attack in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar: A CRPF personnel and a minor boy were killed when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Around 12:10 pm, militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel and a four-year-old boy were injured in the attack. The injured were taken to a hospital where both of them succumbed, the official said. He said the security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.