CRPF Personnel Posted Outside Mukesh Ambani's House Accidentally Shoots Self, Dies
The deceased was identified as Devdan Bakotra who hailed from Junagadh in Gujarat. The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday at the CRPF security post outside Ambani's 27-storey bungalow 'Antilia' off Pedar Road.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 31-year-old CRPF personnel, posted outside the bungalow of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, died after shooting himself accidentally, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) security post outside Ambani's 27-storey bungalow 'Antilia' off Pedar Road.
Preliminary probe revealed that Bakotra stumbled and fell which caused his automatic rifle to fire. He received two bullet injuries in the chest, a CRPF official said.
He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment late at night. Bakotra's body was handed over to his family after autopsy. A case of accidental death was registered at the Gamdevi police station and further probe was underway, the city police said.
"It was accidental firing. It does not appear to be a suicide," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain.
