Home» News» India» CRPF Personnel Seize Huge Cache Of Arms In Odisha
1-MIN READ

CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday. Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Aug 7: CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday. Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.

The seized items include guns, gelatin sticks, detonators, wire bundles and Maoist banners, a police officer said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

first published:August 08, 2021, 00:36 IST