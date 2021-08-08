CRPF Personnel Seize Huge Cache Of Arms In Odisha

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Aug 7: CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday. Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.

The seized items include guns, gelatin sticks, detonators, wire bundles and Maoist banners, a police officer said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

