CRPF Probing Video Posted by Rahul Gandhi of Troops Alleging Non-availability of Bullet Proof Vehicles

The Central Reserve Police Force on Saturday said it is looking into the "authenticity" of a video, posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, in which some troops allege that they are being made to move for operational duties in a non bullet proof vehicle. "CRPF has adequate protective vehicles to meet varied operational requirements," force spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran said in a statement.

"The authenticity of the video is being probed into by CRPF," the statement said. The about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country and is deployed extensively for conducting anti-Naxal operations in various states.

Gandhi attacked the government over provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers, while spending Rs 8,400 crore to procure aircraft for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Is this justice?" he asked on Twitter along with a video of a purported conversation among soldiers being transported in non-bullet proof vehicles.

"Our jawans are being sent in non-bullet proof trucks to get martyred and a Rs 8,400 crore aircraft is brought for the PM! Is this justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi. The video shows a conversation between soldiers objecting to their transportation in a non-bullet proof vehicle, while their seniors were using bullet-proof vehicles. They also complained that by doing so their lives were being compromised and the authorities were playing with their and their families' lives.

The government has brought two VVIP planes for travel of the President, Prime Minister and Vice President, even as it maintained that the process for procuring the two aircraft had begun under the UPA government, and the current dispensation has only brought it to a logical conclusion.