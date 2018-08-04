English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CRPF Recruitment 2018: 139 Constable Posts, Interviews from 20th to 31st August 2018
RPF aims to fill the backlog ST vacancies for the post of Constable, General duty and Tradesmen on temporary basis. Applicants need to report to the recruitment center from 20th to 31st August 2018.
Representative picture.
CRPF Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 139 vacancies for the post of Constable through special rally system in districts of Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma and Narayanpur of Chattisgarh State has been released on the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force - crpf.gov.in. CRPF aims to fill the backlog ST vacancies for the post of Constable, General duty and Tradesmen on temporary basis. Applicants need to report to the recruitment center from 20th to 31st August 2018.
How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2018 for Constable Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement and download the application form: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19140_8_1819b.pdf
Step 2 - Applicants need to report at recruitment center with duly filled application form along with other required documents at the address mentioned in the above advertisement
CRPF Recruitment 2018 - - Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 139
Constable General Duty: 103
Constable Tradesmen – 36
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent from a Board recognized by the Central or State Government.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.61,100.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, physical fitness and efficiency tests.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
