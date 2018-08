CRPF Recruitment 2018: 139 Constable Posts, Interviews from 20th to 31st August 2018

CRPF Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 139 vacancies for the post of Constable through special rally system in districts of Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma and Narayanpur of Chattisgarh State has been released on the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force - crpf.gov.in . CRPF aims to fill the backlog ST vacancies for the post of Constable, General duty and Tradesmen on temporary basis. Applicants need to report to the recruitment center from 20th to 31st August 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement and download the application form: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19140_8_1819b.pdf Step 2 - Applicants need to report at recruitment center with duly filled application form along with other required documents at the address mentioned in the above advertisementCRPF Recruitment 2018 - - Vacancy DetailsTotal Posts: 139Constable General Duty: 103Constable Tradesmen – 36The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent from a Board recognized by the Central or State Government.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.61,100.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, physical fitness and efficiency tests.