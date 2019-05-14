English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Solider Who Saved Several Lives During Pulwama Attack To Get Award for Bravery and Selfless Act
Iqbal Singh of 49Bn CRPF is getting the honour not just for his bravado during the terrorist attack but also for feeding a paralytic child in Srinagar.
A CRPF soldier, who saved lives of several CRPF personnel injured in the Pulwama attack on February 14, is being awarded with Director General’s Disc and Commendation certificate.
Iqbal Singh of 49Bn CRPF is getting the honour not just for his bravado during the terrorist attack but also for feeding a paralytic child in Srinagar. Singh was deployed for law and order duty at Nawakadal, Downtown, Srinagar when one day he noticed a paralytic kid who was hungry. He gave his food to the boy but on realising that he was unable to eat by himself, Singh fed the kid with his hands.
On the day of the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, Singh was driving a vehicle in the CRPF convoy of which 40 personnel were martyred. Singh played crucial role in saving the lives of personnel injured in the attack.
For this humane and selfless act, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, director general of CRPF, has decided to award him with the Disc and Commendation certificate.
Forty soldiers were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy headed for Srinagar.
