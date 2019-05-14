Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CRPF Solider Who Saved Several Lives During Pulwama Attack To Get Award for Bravery and Selfless Act

Iqbal Singh of 49Bn CRPF is getting the honour not just for his bravado during the terrorist attack but also for feeding a paralytic child in Srinagar.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CRPF Solider Who Saved Several Lives During Pulwama Attack To Get Award for Bravery and Selfless Act
Iqbal Singh of 49Bn CRPF is getting the honour not just for his bravado during the terrorist attack but also for feeding a paralytic child in Srinagar.
Loading...
A CRPF soldier, who saved lives of several CRPF personnel injured in the Pulwama attack on February 14, is being awarded with Director General’s Disc and Commendation certificate.

Iqbal Singh of 49Bn CRPF is getting the honour not just for his bravado during the terrorist attack but also for feeding a paralytic child in Srinagar. Singh was deployed for law and order duty at Nawakadal, Downtown, Srinagar when one day he noticed a paralytic kid who was hungry. He gave his food to the boy but on realising that he was unable to eat by himself, Singh fed the kid with his hands.

crpf1

On the day of the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, Singh was driving a vehicle in the CRPF convoy of which 40 personnel were martyred. Singh played crucial role in saving the lives of personnel injured in the attack.

For this humane and selfless act, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, director general of CRPF, has decided to award him with the Disc and Commendation certificate.

Forty soldiers were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy headed for Srinagar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram