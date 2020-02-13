Take the pledge to vote

CRPF to Pay Homage to Soldiers Killed in Pulwama Attack Last Year

In the terror attack, 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14 last year.

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Army officials patrolling the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will pay homage on Friday here by dedicating a martyr's column to the memory of the jawans who were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last year.

In the terror attack, 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14 last year.

CRPF Special Director General Zulfikhar Hassan, Inspector General Kashmir Zone Rajesh Kumar, and senior officers and other force personnel will pay homage to the jawans at the CRPF training centre in Pulwama's Letpora.

A martyr's column dedicated to the memory of the jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty will be inaugurated at the function.

"It is going to be a solemn ceremony, a martyr column will be inaugurated with the names of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama attack inscripted on it, a blood donation camp will be also be held at Letpora," said Hassan, adding that the families of the jawans have not been invited.

"It is understood that there will be private ceremonies at their homes," he said.

