Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

With 'Best Wishes', CRPF Transfers to Manipur DIG Accused of Throwing Hot Water at Jawan

The officer is said to have burnt his mouth on drinking the water, following which he summoned the jawan. An altercation ensued between the two and the DIG 'threw' hot water on the jawan's face and in his winter jersey.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With 'Best Wishes', CRPF Transfers to Manipur DIG Accused of Throwing Hot Water at Jawan
Representative image

New Delhi: The CRPF has transferred the DIG-rank officer, accused of throwing hot water on a jawan who served it to him at a training centre, to the Manipur and Nagaland sector with immediate effect, officials said on Saturday.

Official sources said while the transfer has been done pending a detailed probe into the incident, the CRPF headquarters, in its order on Friday, extended "best wishes to the officer for a successful tenure in the new assignment".

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) DK Tripathi, according to the order, has been transferred out to the Manipur and Nagaland sector from his current posting in Mokamaghat, Bihar.

The purported incident took place early this month at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district. The jawan, constable Amol Kharat, is reported to have suffered scalding injuries to his face and chest.

Officials said the DIG has been transferred after a preliminary inquiry report into the incident was submitted by an Inspector General-rank officer. A full investigation into the incident was underway.

The contents of the preliminary inquiry report were not immediately known but officials said a recommendation for a detail and full probe was made.

When asked as to why the transfer order extended good wishes to the accused officer, sources said it was a "standard format for issuing transfer and posting orders".

DIG Tripathi had earlier told PTI that as the inquiry was underway, it will not be proper on his part to comment on the "one-sided story" in circulation.

Earlier, an official communication by the force had said that the DIG, who was staying at the officers' mess of the Rajgir-based institute for an official work, had ordered hot water to drink. Constable Kharat, who was on duty at the facility, served him the water in a thermos flask.

The officer is said to have burnt his mouth on drinking the water, following which he summoned Kharat. An altercation ensued between the two and the DIG "threw" hot water on the jawan's face and in his winter jersey.

CRPF officials had in the past said that prima facie the incident looked to be a case of "accident" and the officer did not throw hot water on the jawan. They said the water spilled during the altercation between the two.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram