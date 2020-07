A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian were killed on Wednesday after terrorists attacked a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

A checkpost was attacked by the terrorists at around 7:30 am in Baramulla district's Sopore town where some policemen and the CRPF troops were on duty, officials said, adding that the troops retaliated promptly.

More details are awaited.