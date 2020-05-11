INDIA

1-MIN READ

CRPF Trooper Killed in Maoist Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

Representative image

Manna Kumar, a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand, received bullet injuries in the shootout that took place in Uripal forest area and died on the spot, official said.

  • IANS Raipur
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
A 32-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was on Monday killed in a gun battle between a group of Maoists and a joint team of security personnel in a densely forested area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The CRPF said that the "encounter broke out around 2.11 p.m. on Monday during a search and cordon operation by the joint troops of Special Action Team of CRPF and the District Reserve Group of Chhattisgarh Police.

