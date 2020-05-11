CRPF Trooper Killed in Maoist Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

A 32-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was on Monday killed in a gun battle between a group of Maoists and a joint team of security personnel in a densely forested area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Manna Kumar, a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand, received bullet injuries in the shootout that took place in Uripal forest area and died on the spot, official said.

The CRPF said that the "encounter broke out around 2.11 p.m. on Monday during a search and cordon operation by the joint troops of Special Action Team of CRPF and the District Reserve Group of Chhattisgarh Police.