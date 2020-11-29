CRPF’s CoBRA Officer Killed in IED Blast Triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

An Assistant Commandant of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, Nitin P Balerao, succumbed to his injuries from an IED blast triggered by naxals near Tadmetla area in Sukma district on Saturday night.

Ten personnel of the CRPF's CoBRA unit were injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on late Saturday evening. The Improvised Explosive Device went off in the forest near Tadmetla village when a team of security forces was out on an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

From among the injured, 8 personnel were lifted from a helicopter to Raipur during the midnight for further treatment. Two injured personnel are getting treatment at the CRPF Hospital in Chintalnar.