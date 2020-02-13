3 Injured in Explosion at Lucknow Court, Live Bombs Recovered from Premises
The lawyer identified as Sanjeev Lodhi, who also holds a post in the Lucknow Bar Association, suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Lawyers at Lucknow sessions court after the blast.
Lucknow: Three people were injured in an explosion at the district sessions court in Lucknow when a crude bomb was hurled at a lawyer on Thursday, with police recovering two more live bombs from the premises.
The lawyer identified as Sanjeev Lodhi, who also holds a post in the Lucknow Bar Association, suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Speaking to the media, Lodhi said: “I was attacked by people with pistols and bombs. I have suffered minor injuries but some more people are injured. I demand immediate security from the administration. If something happens to me, then the administration will be responsible.
“Also, I want to know how culprits were able to carry bombs inside the court premises even though security measures are in place.”
According to preliminary information, the attack was a result of a dispute between two groups of lawyers, police said.
Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the culprits who hurled the bomb at the lawyer.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire
- Anushka Sharma Says Wendell Rodricks Encouraged Her to Move to Mumbai When She was 18 To Become a Model
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical