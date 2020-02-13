Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Injured in Explosion at Lucknow Court, Live Bombs Recovered from Premises

The lawyer identified as Sanjeev Lodhi, who also holds a post in the Lucknow Bar Association, suffered minor injuries in the attack.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
3 Injured in Explosion at Lucknow Court, Live Bombs Recovered from Premises
Lawyers at Lucknow sessions court after the blast.

Lucknow: Three people were injured in an explosion at the district sessions court in Lucknow when a crude bomb was hurled at a lawyer on Thursday, with police recovering two more live bombs from the premises.

The lawyer identified as Sanjeev Lodhi, who also holds a post in the Lucknow Bar Association, suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Speaking to the media, Lodhi said: “I was attacked by people with pistols and bombs. I have suffered minor injuries but some more people are injured. I demand immediate security from the administration. If something happens to me, then the administration will be responsible.

“Also, I want to know how culprits were able to carry bombs inside the court premises even though security measures are in place.”

According to preliminary information, the attack was a result of a dispute between two groups of lawyers, police said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the culprits who hurled the bomb at the lawyer.



