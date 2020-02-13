3 Injured in Explosion at Lucknow Court, Live Bombs Recovered from Premises

Lucknow: Three people were injured in an explosion at the district sessions court in Lucknow when a crude bomb was hurled at a lawyer on Thursday, with police recovering two more live bombs from the premises.

The lawyer identified as Sanjeev Lodhi, who also holds a post in the Lucknow Bar Association, suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Speaking to the media, Lodhi said: “I was attacked by people with pistols and bombs. I have suffered minor injuries but some more people are injured. I demand immediate security from the administration. If something happens to me, then the administration will be responsible.

“Also, I want to know how culprits were able to carry bombs inside the court premises even though security measures are in place.”

According to preliminary information, the attack was a result of a dispute between two groups of lawyers, police said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the culprits who hurled the bomb at the lawyer.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.