Cruel Prank in the Time of Corona: Case Registered Against Amethi Youth for Fake Tweet Seeking Oxygen

There are reports pouring in for huge demand for oxygen and life-saving medicines from several places. People are also using social media to ask for help to save the lives of their near and dear ones. Meanwhile, it is also seen that in the time of this disaster, some people are misusing the platform just for creating a sensation on social media.

One such case has been reported from Amethi district, where a young man had tweeted for oxygen for his maternal grandfather to actor Sonu Sood. The Amethi MP Smriti Irani along with district administration and police took cognizance of the issue and tried to offer help. But after the investigation, the case was found to be fake. The police arrested the young man and filed a case under the Pandemic Act and then left him with a warning.

The incident took place on April 26 midnight when a young man named Shashank Yadav tweeted to Sonu Sood and pleaded for oxygen for his maternal grandfather. After this tweet, many known personalities also started sharing the tweet from their level in an attempt to help the boy. The police, the district administration and the health department were also alerted after the tweet went viral. However, the youth who had tweeted could not be contacted on the phone. After some time, he tweeted again and wrote that his maternal grandfather had passed away.

Meanwhile, Amethi police and CMO also tried to contact Shashank Yadav. But his phone was found switched off. Speaking on the issue, Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said, “After the tweet, we and the CMO tried to contact Shashank several times. But the phone was off. We felt that the phone may have been switched off due to some problem. So we traced the last location of the mobile and the police reached his house. At that time Shashank was sleeping in the house.”

“During interrogation, it was found that Shashank’s maternal grandfather was his distant relative. He was 88 years old and was unwell, however, he had neither been infected with Corona nor there was any requirement for oxygen. But to create a sensation, Shashank tweeted and demanded oxygen. Shashank also confessed in interrogation that he made a mistake. A case under 188, 269,505, 03 Pandemic Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Act was registered against Shashank at the Ramganj police station. After this, the notice of 41 was served and he was released while giving a warning,” informed SP Amethi Dinesh Singh.

The Superintendent of Police said, “Any person can ask for help through social media, we are always ready for that. But at the time of this disaster, there is an appeal to the people of Amethi not to spread misleading information. Because the Corona Warriors will be disturbed by false demand and those who really need it will not be able to get help.”

