Cruise Meeting With CMs, Ganga Aarti & Puja: PM Modi's Power-Packed Itinerary on Day of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Inauguration

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham promises to be a star-studded affair and includes a packed itinerary for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in his parliamentary constituency for two days along with several dignitaries.

On Monday, PM Modi, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, deputy chief ministers and other top leaders of BJP will witness the ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed on ghats from a cruise boat.

The PM, after reaching the Lalita Ghat by boat, will go to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and perform pooja for 15 minutes. After he comes out, he will light the lamp and be greeted by state minister for tourism, culture and religious affairs Neelkanth Tiwari.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will then present a shawl and memento to the prime minister and will address the gathering.

While many know the historical and religious significance of redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, for the rest of the country watching the event live, a short documentary on the temple will be played.

Later, PM Modi will address the gathering and accept the ‘prasad’. Thereafter, he is expected to take a round of the complex before departing from the temple to BLW guest house.

Sources told News18.com that the prime minister will hold his first meeting with the chief ministers onboard the cruise while witnessing the ‘aarti’. The programme is scheduled for 6pm and the cruise will culminate at Sant Ravidas Ghat from where all dignitaries will retire to their respective accommodations.

The next day, the prime minister will have a meeting with all chief ministers and deputy CMs at BLW guest house, which will continue till lunch.

He is also expected to participate in a programme organised by Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Umaraha, Varanasi. He will then leave for Delhi, ending his two-day stay in Varanasi.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will transform the area around the temple as pilgrims will no longer need to navigate congested lanes to reach the temple from the ghats. The event becomes more significant with assembly polls in UP just round the corner.

