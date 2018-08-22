GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Crystal Tower Fire: Toll Climbs to 4 After Massive Blaze at 16-Floor Residential Building in Mumbai's Parel

The blaze broke out at the 9th and 10th floor of the building which has 16 floors. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and officials termed it a Level-2 fire. ​

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: Four people were killed after a fire broke out at Crystal Tower in Mumbai’s Parel area on Wednesday morning. More than 10 people were injured and rushed to hospital, while rescue operations continued at the residential building.

The blaze broke out at the 9th and 10th floor of the 16-storey building which is located near Hindmata Cinema. As per initial information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by short-circuit.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.




Twenty fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and officials termed it a Level-2 fire.

In June of 2018, a major blaze had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi which was doused after five hours, according to officials from the fire department. More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...