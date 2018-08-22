Crystal Tower Fire: Toll Climbs to 4 After Massive Blaze at 16-Floor Residential Building in Mumbai's Parel

#UPDATE: The Level-2 fire that broke out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area now becomes Level-3 fire. Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot. People trapped inside the tower are being rescued using a crane. Rescue operation is underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/stUgBaQQzX — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Four people were killed after a fire broke out at Crystal Tower in Mumbai’s Parel area on Wednesday morning. More than 10 people were injured and rushed to hospital, while rescue operations continued at the residential building.The blaze broke out at the 9th and 10th floor of the 16-storey building which is located near Hindmata Cinema. As per initial information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by short-circuit.The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.Twenty fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and officials termed it a Level-2 fire.In June of 2018, a major blaze had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi which was doused after five hours, according to officials from the fire department. More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.