News18 » India
1-min read

CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020: Bihar Police Releases Hall Ticket for Constable Recruitment, Download @csbc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam is scheduled to be held on January 12 and 20, 2020. The exam CSBC Bihar Constable Exam will be conducted in two shifts.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020: Bihar Police Releases Hall Ticket for Constable Recruitment, Download @csbc.bih.nic.in
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.

CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020 | The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in Bihar has recently announced the Admit Card for the Recruitment Exam of Constables in Bihar Police. The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 is released on the official website. All the candidates who have registered for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in (http://csbc.bih.nic.in/).

The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam is scheduled to be held on January 12 and 20, 2020. The exam CSBC Bihar Constable Exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am, while the afternoon shift will be at 2 pm. All the candidates are advised to check their exam centre and other details by downloading the Bihar Police Constable 2020 through the official website.

CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020: Here’s How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download your e-Admit Card for Written Exam of Bihar Police Constable’

Step 3: A new webpage will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Here, click on the link given to download the Bihar Police Constable Exam admit card

Step 5: Log-in with your username and password

Step 6: The CSBC Hall Ticket 2020 card will appear on the display screen

Step 7: Download the Bihar Police Constable Hall Ticket take a print out for future reference.

The CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2020 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

