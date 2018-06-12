GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result Released, 9839 Candidates Recommended

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police on its official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 12, 2018, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result Released, 9839 Candidates Recommended
(Image: News18.com)
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 9839 candidates have been recommended in the Final Result document released by the CSBC for selection of Constables. Candidates who had participated in the CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 process that began in July last year can now follow the instructions below and check their Final Result:
How to check CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
“Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017)”
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it for further use
Direct Link - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-11-06-2018.pdf
The Final Result pdf shows the Roll Number and Allotted District/Unit of the candidates. ‘This is not the Merit List. Arranged Roll Number wise.’ read the official note.
Candidates who have made it to the list now need to appear with their Verification Documents at the Allotted Unit from 5th July to 5th August 2018 to complete the selection process.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You