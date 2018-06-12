English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result Released, 9839 Candidates Recommended
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police on its official website.
(Image: News18.com)
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result has been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.
A total of 9839 candidates have been recommended in the Final Result document released by the CSBC for selection of Constables. Candidates who had participated in the CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 process that began in July last year can now follow the instructions below and check their Final Result:
How to check CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017 Final Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
“Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017)”
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it for further use
Direct Link - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-11-06-2018.pdf
The Final Result pdf shows the Roll Number and Allotted District/Unit of the candidates. ‘This is not the Merit List. Arranged Roll Number wise.’ read the official note.
Candidates who have made it to the list now need to appear with their Verification Documents at the Allotted Unit from 5th July to 5th August 2018 to complete the selection process.
