CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Written Exam Result 2018 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Now!

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Written Exam Result 2018 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in The written examination for the recruitment for the post of driver constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services was conducted on 10th June 2018 to fill 1669 vacancies in the state. The exam was held in 84 centers in Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur.Candidates who had appeared for the CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Written Exam Result 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Written Examination for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. 01/2018)’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 - CTRL+F and search with the roll numberStep 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-20-08-2018.pdfThe candidates who have qualified the written examination and scored more than 30% marks are eligible to appear for the Physical Fitness Test (PET).The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, PET and driving test. The final merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the driving test.