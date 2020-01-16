Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Exam Postponed, Check Details on csbc.bih.nic.in

Earlier the recruitment examination was supposed to take place on January 20. Candidates, who are preparing for the examination, can read the official notification on the official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Exam Postponed, Check Details on csbc.bih.nic.in
Representative image.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020. The notification regarding Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 date postpone was released by the Central Selection Board of Constable on its official website . Earlier the recruitment examination was supposed to take place on January 20. Candidates, who are preparing for the examination, can read the official notification here .

The examination authority hasn't issued the revised Bihar Police Constable exam 2020 date. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website for future updates.

The CSBC will conduct the examination in two shifts, morning and evening. Over 6 lakh aspirants will appear for the examination this year.

The Central Selection Board of Constable had issued Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 on January 7. Candidates, who haven’t downloaded Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 can do the same by following the steps.

Bihar Police Constable 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Click on the official website

Step 2: Look for a link which says Download admit card for written examination

Step 3: Enter registration number and password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download Bihar Police Constable 2020 admit card and keep a print out for future use

