CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 on csbc.bih.nic.in, Exam on March 8

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2019 on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment can go to the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in - to check and download the admit card.

The CSBC will conduct the Bihar Police Constable examination on March 8 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift is from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CSBC has released the exam centre list for candidates as per their Bihar Constable Exam roll number on February 18. The list includes centre code, district, roll number, name and address of the centre, where the candidate will take the exam.

To download the Bihar Police Constable 2019 Admit Card, candidates will have to enter their registration ID or mobile number, followed by their date of birth in DD/MM/YY (date, month, year) format, and the captcha.

Here is the direct link to check and download the CSBC Bihar Police admit card - https://apply-csbc.com/ctadmitcards_v2/searchApplication. It is to be noted that the candidates must carry their admit cards to appear for Bihar Police Constables examination 2019.

CSBC has initiated the online application process for Bihar Police Constable recruitment on October 5, 2019. The last date to fill and submit the online application was November 4, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.