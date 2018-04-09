English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018: 28 JRF/SRF/Project Assistant/Technician Posts, Walk In Interviews From April 11-13
CSIR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1, Level II, and Level III. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interviews from 11th April 2018 to 13th April 2018 at CSIR Roorkee.
Screen grab of the official website of Central Building Research Institute (CSIR).
CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 28 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant & others has begun on the official website of Central Building Research Institute (CSIR), Roorkee - cbri.res.in.
CSIR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1, Level II, and Level III. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interviews from 11th April 2018 to 13th April 2018 at CSIR Roorkee.
Vacancy Details:
Project Assistant (Level – I) - 6
Project Assistant (Level – II) - 10
Project Assistant (Level – III) - 4
Project Technician (Level – I) - 1
JRF- 5
SRF - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The qualification and eligibility criteria differs for different posts, applicants are advised to visit official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post:
http://cbri.res.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Advt.01-2018-English-.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must be between 28 years to 40 years.
Application & Selection Process:
Walk-in interviews are being organized on 11th April, 12th April and 13th April 2018 before the Selection Committee at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee. Candidates can download the application form from the official advertisement given above and must bring Original documents and 6 copies of bio-data and self attested photocopies of certificates and other relevant documents. Selection will be based on the Interview.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 15,000 to Rs 28,000 per month.
Also Watch
CSIR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1, Level II, and Level III. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interviews from 11th April 2018 to 13th April 2018 at CSIR Roorkee.
Vacancy Details:
Project Assistant (Level – I) - 6
Project Assistant (Level – II) - 10
Project Assistant (Level – III) - 4
Project Technician (Level – I) - 1
JRF- 5
SRF - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The qualification and eligibility criteria differs for different posts, applicants are advised to visit official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post:
http://cbri.res.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Advt.01-2018-English-.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must be between 28 years to 40 years.
Application & Selection Process:
Walk-in interviews are being organized on 11th April, 12th April and 13th April 2018 before the Selection Committee at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee. Candidates can download the application form from the official advertisement given above and must bring Original documents and 6 copies of bio-data and self attested photocopies of certificates and other relevant documents. Selection will be based on the Interview.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 15,000 to Rs 28,000 per month.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed