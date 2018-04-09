GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018: 28 JRF/SRF/Project Assistant/Technician Posts, Walk In Interviews From April 11-13

CSIR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1, Level II, and Level III. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interviews from 11th April 2018 to 13th April 2018 at CSIR Roorkee.

Updated:April 9, 2018, 8:35 PM IST
CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 28 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant & others has begun on the official website of Central Building Research Institute (CSIR), Roorkee - cbri.res.in.

CSIR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1, Level II, and Level III. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interviews from 11th April 2018 to 13th April 2018 at CSIR Roorkee.

Vacancy Details:
Project Assistant (Level – I) - 6
Project Assistant (Level – II) - 10
Project Assistant (Level – III) - 4
Project Technician (Level – I) - 1
JRF- 5
SRF - 2

Eligibility Criteria:
The qualification and eligibility criteria differs for different posts, applicants are advised to visit official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post:

http://cbri.res.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Advt.01-2018-English-.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must be between 28 years to 40 years.

Application & Selection Process:
Walk-in interviews are being organized on 11th April, 12th April and 13th April 2018 before the Selection Committee at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee. Candidates can download the application form from the official advertisement given above and must bring Original documents and 6 copies of bio-data and self attested photocopies of certificates and other relevant documents. Selection will be based on the Interview.

Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 15,000 to Rs 28,000 per month.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
