CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018: 28 JRF/SRF/Project Assistant/Technician Posts, Walk In Interviews From April 11-13

CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 28 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant & others has begun on the official website of Central Building Research Institute (CSIR), Roorkee - cbri.res.in.CSIR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1, Level II, and Level III. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interviews from 11th April 2018 to 13th April 2018 at CSIR Roorkee.Project Assistant (Level – I) - 6Project Assistant (Level – II) - 10Project Assistant (Level – III) - 4Project Technician (Level – I) - 1JRF- 5SRF - 2The qualification and eligibility criteria differs for different posts, applicants are advised to visit official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post:http://cbri.res.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Advt.01-2018-English-.pdfThe age of the applicants must be between 28 years to 40 years.Walk-in interviews are being organized on 11th April, 12th April and 13th April 2018 before the Selection Committee at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee. Candidates can download the application form from the official advertisement given above and must bring Original documents and 6 copies of bio-data and self attested photocopies of certificates and other relevant documents. Selection will be based on the Interview.Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 15,000 to Rs 28,000 per month.