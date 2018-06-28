English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CSIR-CBRI Roorkee Recruitment 2018: 76 Posts of Project Assistant, JRF/SRF, Walk-in Interviews from 2 to 6 July
Interested and eligible candidates download the prescribed application form and appear for the Walk-in Interviews from 2 July to 6 July 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
CSIR-CBRI Roorkee Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 76 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant , Junior Project Fellow, JRF and SRF (Project) on contract basis for 1 year has been released on the official website of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee - cbri.res.in.
Interested and eligible candidates download the prescribed application form by following the instructions given below and appear for the Walk-in Interviews from 2 July to 6 July 2018:
How to apply for CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbri.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Notification’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Advt No.CSIR – CBRI – 2/2018’
Step 4 – a PDF File will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format and carry it along with other required documents at the time of Interview at below mentioned address:
CSIR - Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee – 247 667
Direct Link - http://cbri.res.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Advt.2-2018-English.pdf
CSIR-CBRI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 76
JRF - 2
SRF - 1
Project Assistant - 73
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria and pay matrix differs for the above mentioned posts, therefore, applicants must read through the official advertisement given above to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix.
Age Limit:
Project Assistant – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 years to 35 years as on the date of interview.
JRF – The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years as on the date of interview.
SRF - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on the date of interview.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
