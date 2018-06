CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2018: 45 Technical Assistant and Technical Officer Posts, Apply Before 27th July

CSIR CIMFR Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 45 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant and Technical Officer has begun on the official website of CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad - cimfr.nic.in.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cimfr.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Career Opportunity' under 'Notification' on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link 'Online Application submission for the post of TA/ TO of Advt.No.01/2018'Step 4 – Select the details of respective postStep 5 – Click on 'Check Eligibility and Apply'Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceStep 8 – Send the hardcopy of the application form along with other documents at below mentioned address:The Administrative Officer (Recruitment Section), CIMFR, Barwa Road, Dhanbad – 826015Direct Link - http://www.career.iicb.res.in/cimfr/ Unreserved Category - Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex SM/ Women/ CSIR Category - NILTotal Posts: 45Technical Assistant/Gr. III (1): 20Technical Assistant (Chemistry) - 4Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) - 1Technical Assistant (Geology) - 7Technical Assistant (Mechanical Engineering) - 3Technical Assistant (Mining Engineering) - 5Technical Officer /Gr. III (3): 25Technical Officer (Chemical Engineering) - 1Technical Officer (Civil Engineering) - 3Technical Officer (Computer Science) - 3Technical Officer (Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering) - 2Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) - 1Technical Assistant (Geology) - 7Technical Assistant (Mechanical Engineering) - 3Technical Assistant (Mining Engineering) - 5Technical Assistant (Chemistry) - The applicant must be 1st Class BSc with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University with 1 year experience in Chemistry field from a recognized Institute.Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st Class Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Technical Assistant (Geology) - The applicant must possess 1st Class BSc with Geology as one of the subjects from a recognized University with 1 year experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute.Technical Assistant (Mechanical Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Technical Assistant (Mining Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st Class Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Technical Officer (Chemical Engineering) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech or equivalent in Chemical Engineering with 55% marks from a recognized Institute/University.Technical Officer (Civil Engineering) - The applicant must be BE/BTech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University.Technical Officer (Computer Science) - The applicant must be BE/BTech or equivalent in Computer Science with 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University.Technical Officer (Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering) - The applicant must be BE/BTech or equivalent in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering with 55% marks from a recognized Institute/University.Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech or equivalent in Electrical Engineering with 55% marks from a recognized Institute/University.Technical Assistant (Geology) - The applicant must possess 1st Class BSc with Geology as one of the subjects from a recognized University with 1 year experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute.Technical Assistant (Mechanical Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of at least 3 years full time duration or at least 2 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma courses or its equivalent with 02 years experience in the relevant area from a recognized Institution.Technical Assistant (Mining Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st Class Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of at least 3 years full time duration or at least 2 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma courses or its equivalent with 02 years experience in relevant area from a recognized Institution.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:Technical Assistant/Gr. III (1): The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years as on 27th July 2018.Technical Officer /Gr. III (3): - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 27th July 2018. Age relaxation norms will be given as per the above details in advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Interview.Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 27th July 2018Last Date for Submitting Hard Copy of Online Application - 7th August 2018