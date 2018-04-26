English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CSIR – CIMFR Recruitment 2018: 57 Project Assistant Posts, Walk-in Interviews Begin 8th May 2018
CIMFR aims to recruit candidates at Level 1 and Level 2 on temporary and contractual basis and is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews from May 8-11 at CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Regional Center, Ranchi.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://cimfr.nic.in/
CSIR- CIMFR Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 57 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant has been released by CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) on its official website – cimfr.nic.in.
CIMFR aims to recruit competent candidates at Level 1 and Level 2 on temporary and contractual basis and is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th May 2018 at CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Regional Center, Ranchi, Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates need to register online and arrive at 10:30am at the interview venue with the application form.
How to apply CSIR – CIMFR Recruitment 2018 for Project Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cimfr.nic.in
Step 2 – Under Notifications tab, Click on Career Opportunity
Step 3 – Click on A Walk In-Interview is scheduled to be held on 08/05/18, 09/05/18, 10/05/18 & 11/05/18 at CSIR-Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research, Regional Center, Ranchi
Step 4 – Visit http://pmeac.org/Online%20Registration/ to register and fill the application form
Step 5 – Submit the application form
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://pmeac.org/Online%20Registration/
CSIR – CIMFR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Project Assistant Level 1 – 39
Project Assistant Level 2 – 18
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Assistant Level 1 – The applicant must be a Graduate with B.Sc (Hons) or Geology or Chemistry with minimum 55% marks.
Project Assistant Level 2 - The applicant must be a Post Graduate with M.Sc or M.Sc (Tech) in Geology or Chemistry or Physics/Applied Physics or B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Industrial Production with minimum 55% marks.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://cimfr.nic.in/upload_files/current_opportunity/1524477897_0001.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 30 years as on the date of Interview. Age Relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Project Assistant Level 1 – Rs.15,000 per month
Project Assistant Level 2 – Rs.25,000 per month
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews.
