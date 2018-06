CSIR-CMERI Recruitment 2018: 35 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 20th & 21st June 2018

CSIR-CMERI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 35 vacancies for various posts under various projects has begun on the official website of CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur - cmeri.res.in. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews on 20th and 21st June 2018 and download the prescribed application form by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cmeri.res.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Walk-in Interviews for Project - SRF/ JRF/ Project Assistant against Advertisement number .03/2018’ under ‘Vacancy’Step 4 – Click on ‘Application Form’Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 6 – Fill in the prescribed format of application form with required detailsStep 7 – Applicants need to bring application form along with other documents at the time of Interview at below mentioned address:CSIR-CMERI, DurgapurDirect Link of Application Form- http://www.cmeri.res.in/sites/default/files/vacancy/APPLICATION%20FORM%20agaisnt%20the%20Advt.%2003_2018.pdf Total Posts: 35Project - JRF or Project - SRF - 1Project Assistant, Level - 2 – 9Project Assistant, Level - 1 – 14Project Assistant, Level - 2 or Project Assistant, Level - 3 – 1Project JRF - 7Project SRF – 1Project Assistant Level - 3 – 2- The applicant must be ME/MTech in Mechanical / Production / Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.The applicant must be BE/BTech in Mechanical/ Thermal/ Production Engineering / Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with GATE/ NET score and 2 years of research experienceThe applicant must be BE/ BTech in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.The applicant must be BE/ BTech in CSE/ IT/ Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Tele-Communication Engineering with minimum 55% marks.The applicant must be BE/ BTech in CSE/ IT/ Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Tele-Communication Engineering with minimum 55% marks and 2 years relevant experience.The applicant must be BE/ BTech in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering with GATE/ NET score.The applicant must be ME/ MTech in Electrical / Electronics/ Instrumentation / Communication Engineering/ Radio Physics with Electronics specialization with 2 years research experience.The applicant must be MSc in Chemistry/ Material Science with 55% marks and two years of experience.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any position:http://www.cmeri.res.in/sites/default/files/vacancy/Detail%20Advertsiement%2003_2018.pdfProject - JRF - The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years.Project-SRF - The age of the applicant should not be more than 32 years.Project Assistant, Level - 2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years.Project Assistant, Level-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years.Project Assistant, Level – 2 - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years.Project Assistant, Level-3 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Project - JRF- The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years.Project SRF – The age of the applicant should not be more than 32 years.Project Assistant Level - 3 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Project - JRF - Rs.25,000 per monthProject-SRF - Rs.28,000 per monthProject Assistant, Level - 2 – Rs.25,000 per monthProject Assistant, Level - 1 – Rs.15,000 per monthProject Assistant, Level – 2 - Rs.25,000 per monthProject Assistant, Level - 3 – Rs.28,000 per monthProject - JRF- Rs.25,000 per monthProject SRF – Rs.28,000 per monthProject Assistant Level - 3 – Rs.28,000 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview on 20th and 21st June 2018, 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM