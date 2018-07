CSIR-IHBT Palampur Recruitment 2018: 15 Project Assistant Level 2 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 9th & 10th August 2018

CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 15 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant Level 2 has begun on the official website of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio resource Technology, Palampur - ihbt.res.in. CSIR-IHBT Palampur aims to recruit candidates on temporary basis for the duration of the project. The Institute is arranging Walk-in Interviews on 9th and 10th August 2018 for the same. Interested applicants can download the prescribed format of application form by following the instructions mentioned below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ihbt.res.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Other Links’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on PDF file against title ‘Walk-in-interview (Advt.No.20/2018)’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the form with required informationStep 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address at the time of Interview:CSIR-IHBT, Palampur (H.P.)Project Assistant Level 2 Posts: 15The applicants must possess Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Chemistry or Chemical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmacology or Toxicology or Pharmacognosy or Pharmaceutics.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on the date of Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000 with HRA.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.