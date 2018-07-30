English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CSIR-IHBT Palampur Recruitment 2018: 15 Project Assistant Level 2 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 9th & 10th August 2018
CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 15 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant Level 2 has begun on the official website of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio resource Technology, Palampur
CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio resource Technology, Palampur
Loading...
CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 15 vacancies for the post of Project Assistant Level 2 has begun on the official website of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio resource Technology, Palampur - ihbt.res.in. CSIR-IHBT Palampur aims to recruit candidates on temporary basis for the duration of the project. The Institute is arranging Walk-in Interviews on 9th and 10th August 2018 for the same. Interested applicants can download the prescribed format of application form by following the instructions mentioned below.
How to apply for CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 Project Assistant Level 2 Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ihbt.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Other Links’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on PDF file against title ‘Walk-in-interview (Advt.No.20/2018)’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information
Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address at the time of Interview:
CSIR-IHBT, Palampur (H.P.)
Direct Link - http://www.ihbt.res.in/components/com_chronoforms5/chronoforms/uploads/Recruitment/20180725045844_AdvtNo20_2018.pdf
CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Project Assistant Level 2 Posts: 15
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Chemistry or Chemical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmacology or Toxicology or Pharmacognosy or Pharmaceutics.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:
http://www.ihbt.res.in/components/com_chronoforms5/chronoforms/uploads/Recruitment/20180725045844_AdvtNo20_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on the date of Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000 with HRA.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
How to apply for CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 Project Assistant Level 2 Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ihbt.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Other Links’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on PDF file against title ‘Walk-in-interview (Advt.No.20/2018)’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information
Step 7 – Applicants need to bring the hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address at the time of Interview:
CSIR-IHBT, Palampur (H.P.)
Direct Link - http://www.ihbt.res.in/components/com_chronoforms5/chronoforms/uploads/Recruitment/20180725045844_AdvtNo20_2018.pdf
CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Project Assistant Level 2 Posts: 15
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Chemistry or Chemical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmacology or Toxicology or Pharmacognosy or Pharmaceutics.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:
http://www.ihbt.res.in/components/com_chronoforms5/chronoforms/uploads/Recruitment/20180725045844_AdvtNo20_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on the date of Interview. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000 with HRA.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- More Than Four Vehicles Stolen Every Hour in Delhi: Police
- The Crown: Hit Netflix Show Finds its Prince Charles and Queen Mother
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Charge Led by Sindhu and Srikanth
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
Loading...
Loading...