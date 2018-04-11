GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018: 10 Scientist, Senior Scientist Posts on Offer, Apply Before May 5, 2018

Indian Institute of Petroleum IS filling 10 vacancies for the posts of Scientist and Senior Scientist.

Updated:April 11, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018: 10 Scientist, Senior Scientist Posts on Offer, Apply Before May 5, 2018
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and Interview. (Representative image)
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the posts of Scientist and Senior Scientist has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) - www.iip.res.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before May 5, 2018 by 5:30 pm.

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Scientist - 7

Sr. Scientist - 1

Sr. Scientist/Scientist - 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Scientist - The applicant must be PhD in Chemistry with 2-3 years of experience in the polymer chemistry, mainly polymers from renewable monomers, bio‐compatible polymer and composites.

Sr. Scientist - The applicant must be B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with MBA in marketing with 3 years of relevant experience.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:

http://www.iip.res.in/career/advt032018final.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicants must fall between 32 years to 37 years.

Pay Scale:

Scientist – Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700

Sr. Scientist - Rs.78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

Application Fee:

Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.100

SC/ST/PH/Women/CSIR Employees/Abroad Candidates category - NIL

How to apply for CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 for Sr. Scientist/Scientist?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.iip.res.in

Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Advt. No. 03/2018 Recruitment of Sr. Scientist/Scientist’

Step 3 – Click on Apply Now and fill the application form

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Step 5 - Send the application form along with self-attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience certificates, one recent passport size self‐signed photograph with Demand Draft to below mentioned address:

Controller of Administration, CSIR‐Indian Institute of Petroleum, P.O. IIP, Mohkampur, Haridwar Road, Dehradun‐248005 (Uttarakhand).

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and Interview.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Receipt of online application - May 5, 2018, 5:30 pm.

Last date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form - May 18, 2018, 5.30 pm.

Read full article
