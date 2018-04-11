English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018: 10 Scientist, Senior Scientist Posts on Offer, Apply Before May 5, 2018
Indian Institute of Petroleum IS filling 10 vacancies for the posts of Scientist and Senior Scientist.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and Interview. (Representative image)
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the posts of Scientist and Senior Scientist has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) - www.iip.res.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before May 5, 2018 by 5:30 pm.
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientist - 7
Sr. Scientist - 1
Sr. Scientist/Scientist - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Scientist - The applicant must be PhD in Chemistry with 2-3 years of experience in the polymer chemistry, mainly polymers from renewable monomers, bio‐compatible polymer and composites.
Sr. Scientist - The applicant must be B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with MBA in marketing with 3 years of relevant experience.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.iip.res.in/career/advt032018final.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall between 32 years to 37 years.
Pay Scale:
Scientist – Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700
Sr. Scientist - Rs.78,800 to Rs 2,09,200
Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.100
SC/ST/PH/Women/CSIR Employees/Abroad Candidates category - NIL
How to apply for CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 for Sr. Scientist/Scientist?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.iip.res.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Advt. No. 03/2018 Recruitment of Sr. Scientist/Scientist’
Step 3 – Click on Apply Now and fill the application form
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Step 5 - Send the application form along with self-attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience certificates, one recent passport size self‐signed photograph with Demand Draft to below mentioned address:
Controller of Administration, CSIR‐Indian Institute of Petroleum, P.O. IIP, Mohkampur, Haridwar Road, Dehradun‐248005 (Uttarakhand).
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date for Receipt of online application - May 5, 2018, 5:30 pm.
Last date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form - May 18, 2018, 5.30 pm.
Also Watch
CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientist - 7
Sr. Scientist - 1
Sr. Scientist/Scientist - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Scientist - The applicant must be PhD in Chemistry with 2-3 years of experience in the polymer chemistry, mainly polymers from renewable monomers, bio‐compatible polymer and composites.
Sr. Scientist - The applicant must be B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with MBA in marketing with 3 years of relevant experience.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.iip.res.in/career/advt032018final.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall between 32 years to 37 years.
Pay Scale:
Scientist – Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700
Sr. Scientist - Rs.78,800 to Rs 2,09,200
Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.100
SC/ST/PH/Women/CSIR Employees/Abroad Candidates category - NIL
How to apply for CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 for Sr. Scientist/Scientist?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.iip.res.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Advt. No. 03/2018 Recruitment of Sr. Scientist/Scientist’
Step 3 – Click on Apply Now and fill the application form
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Step 5 - Send the application form along with self-attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience certificates, one recent passport size self‐signed photograph with Demand Draft to below mentioned address:
Controller of Administration, CSIR‐Indian Institute of Petroleum, P.O. IIP, Mohkampur, Haridwar Road, Dehradun‐248005 (Uttarakhand).
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date for Receipt of online application - May 5, 2018, 5:30 pm.
Last date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form - May 18, 2018, 5.30 pm.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|54
|41
|43
|138
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|7
|22
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|17
|46
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|14
|31
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|4
|3
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Avengers: Infinity War - Where are the MCU Superheroes Before the Cosmic Battle
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- SOTY 2: Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's Leading Ladies in Karan Johar's Sequel
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest