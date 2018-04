CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018: 10 Scientist, Senior Scientist Posts on Offer, Apply Before May 5, 2018

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the posts of Scientist and Senior Scientist has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) -. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before May 5, 2018 by 5:30 pm.Scientist - 7Sr. Scientist - 1Sr. Scientist/Scientist - 2Scientist - The applicant must be PhD in Chemistry with 2-3 years of experience in the polymer chemistry, mainly polymers from renewable monomers, bio‐compatible polymer and composites.Sr. Scientist - The applicant must be B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with MBA in marketing with 3 years of relevant experience.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The age of the applicants must fall between 32 years to 37 years.Scientist – Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700Sr. Scientist - Rs.78,800 to Rs 2,09,200Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.100SC/ST/PH/Women/CSIR Employees/Abroad Candidates category - NILStep 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.iip.res.in Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Advt. No. 03/2018 Recruitment of Sr. Scientist/Scientist’ Step 3 – Click on Apply Now and fill the application formStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceStep 5 - Send the application form along with self-attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience certificates, one recent passport size self‐signed photograph with Demand Draft to below mentioned address:Controller of Administration, CSIR‐Indian Institute of Petroleum, P.O. IIP, Mohkampur, Haridwar Road, Dehradun‐248005 (Uttarakhand).Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and Interview.Last Date for Receipt of online application - May 5, 2018, 5:30 pm.Last date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form - May 18, 2018, 5.30 pm.