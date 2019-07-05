CSIR NET 2019 Answer Key Released at csirhrdg.res.in, Download via Direct

CSIR NET 2019 Answer Key Released | The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR NET 2019 Answer Key today (July 5). The CSIR NET Answer Key 2019, CSIR Answer Key 2019 for June session was published by the Council at its official website csirhrdg.res.in. The CSIR NET 2019 Answer Key was published for these subjects Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The CSIR National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2019) exam was conducted by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on June 16 and the duration of test was three hours.

Candidates can download the CSIR June 2019 Answer Key for respective subjects by clicking on its direct link given below-

-CSIR June 2019 Answer Key for Chemical Sciences

-CSIR June 2019 Answer Key for Earth Sciences

-CSIR June 2019 Answer Key for Life Sciences

-CSIR June 2019 Answer Key for Mathematical Sciences

-CSIR June 2019 Answer Key for Physical Sciences

CSIR 2019 Answer Key: Steps to Download CSIR June Answer Key

Step 1- Visit the official website of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR): csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2-On the homepage, click on the tab reading as ‘CSIR UGC NET Exam’ and select CSIR NET 2019 Answer Key under the dropdown list

Step 3- On the CSIR June Answer Key 2019 window, click on the desired subject’s answer key

Step 4- The CSIR Chemical Sciences Answer Key 2019, CSIR Life Sciences Answer Key 2019, CSIR Earth Sciences Answer Key 2019, CSIR Mathematical Sciences Answer Key 2019, CSIR Physical Sciences Answer Key 2019 can be viewed

Step 5- Take a printout of CSIR NET 2019 Answer Key and tally your answers

On finding error in the published CSIR NET Answer Key 2019, candidates can submit objection via email by July 10. They can drop email at netexam.obs@csirhrdg.res.in by sending supporting proof in Word/PDF/Image file.