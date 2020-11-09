CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s How to Download

The CSIR NET 2020 Admit Card has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA for candidates who have registered for the examination. Candidates can download their CSIR NET 2020 Admit Cards by logging into their registered accounts on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. They will need their CSIT NET 2020 Application Number and Date of Birth to sign in into the portal.

The CSIR NET 2020 exams will be conducted by the NTA on November 19, 21 and 26. CSIR NET 2020 candidates must carry the Admit Cards with them to their respective exam centres along with the COVID-19 undertaking form, which is also available on the official portal.

Direct Link to download CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CSIR NET 2020 at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Download Admit Card” link available at the bottom of the page. You will be redirected to a new page. Alternatively, you may click on the Direct Link given above

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin in the input fields provided

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Click on the link available to download CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

Step 6: Save the Admit Card and take a print out of the same to be taken to the centre on the date of examination

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card contains the details of the candidate and the exam such as Name, Roll Number, Category, Date of Exam, Shifts and Timings of Exam, Subject, Name and Address of the Exam Centre etc.

According to the official notification by NTA, the CSIR NET 2020 Admit Cards will not be sent by post. This time, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2020 will be held for 2,62,692 candidates. The exams will be conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) / Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least two hours before the start of the exam.