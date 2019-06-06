CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at csirhrdg.res.in; How to Download
The CSIR-UGC NET admit card 2019 will be released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group on its official website at csirhrdg.res.in.
Representative image.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group (CSIR) is expected to announce the CSIR-UGC NET admit card 2019 for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship by June 6 (Thursday). The CSIR-UGC NET admit card 2019 will be released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group (CSIR) on its official website csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who had applied for the examination can download their CSIR-UGC NET 2019 admit card from the official website. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group will conduct the examination on June 16 in two shifts. The first shift or morning shift will begin at 9 am and the second shift will start at 2 pm. The examination will be for three hours combining both shifts and for 200 marks.
The CSIR has scheduled the Joint CSIR-UGC Test tentatively on Sunday 16th June, 2019 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (LS) in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology. The award of Junior Research Fellowship (NET) to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/placement in a university/ national laboratory/ institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.
CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: Step to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR at csirhrdg.res.in
Step 2: Look for a tab ‘CSIR UGC NET exam admit card’
Step 3: Click on the tab CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window
Step 4: Enter the log-in using registration number and password
Step 5: Your CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card will appear. Take a printout for future use.
Students are advised to download and take a print out of the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019. Further, we would like to inform the students that no one will be able to enter the exam hall without the CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card.
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
- 'How Are You, Tim Apple?' Indian Teen Reminds Apple CEO of Trump's Gaffe, Gets Laughs
- Sunil Grover Does Not Want to be a Part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Ever, Here’s Why
- Playing a Game on The Sony PlayStation Console? You Can Now Listen to Spotify on PlayStation Music
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s