CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at csirhrdg.res.in; How to Download

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group (CSIR) is expected to announce the CSIR-UGC NET admit card 2019 for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship by June 6 (Thursday). The CSIR-UGC NET admit card 2019 will be released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group (CSIR) on its official website csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who had applied for the examination can download their CSIR-UGC NET 2019 admit card from the official website. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group will conduct the examination on June 16 in two shifts. The first shift or morning shift will begin at 9 am and the second shift will start at 2 pm. The examination will be for three hours combining both shifts and for 200 marks.

The CSIR has scheduled the Joint CSIR-UGC Test tentatively on Sunday 16th June, 2019 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (LS) in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology. The award of Junior Research Fellowship (NET) to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/placement in a university/ national laboratory/ institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: Step to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR at csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: Look for a tab ‘CSIR UGC NET exam admit card’

Step 3: Click on the tab CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Enter the log-in using registration number and password

Step 5: Your CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card will appear. Take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to download and take a print out of the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019. Further, we would like to inform the students that no one will be able to enter the exam hall without the CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card.