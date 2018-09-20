GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 Information Bulletin Out at csirhrdg.res.in, Check Exam Schedule, Eligibility Criteria here

CSIR is scheduled to organize the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 on 16th December 2018 for candidates interested in Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship for subjects that come under the faculty of Science Technology including Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 20, 2018, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 Information Bulletin Out at csirhrdg.res.in, Check Exam Schedule, Eligibility Criteria here
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
CSIR UGC NET December 2018 Information bulletin has been released on the official website of Council of Scientific Industrial Research - csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR is scheduled to organize the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 on 16th December 2018 for candidates interested in Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship for subjects that come under the faculty of Science Technology including Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 - Examination Schedule:

As per the Information Bulletin, the CSIR UGC NET December 2018 will be organized in two sessions viz:

Morning Session – 9am to 12 noon
1. Life Sciences
2. Physical Sciences
Forenoon Session – 2pm to 5pm
1. Chemical Sciences
2. Mathematical Sciences
3. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall below the upper age limit of 28 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official information bulletin as given below:

Information Bulletin:

http://csirhrdg.res.in/notification_main_dec2018.pdf
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...