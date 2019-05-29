English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019 for B.A, B.Sc Announced at kanpuruniversity.org
All candidates, either enrolled as full time or part-time students can check their CSJMU result 2019, Kanpur University 2019 by clicking on this direct link and entering their CSJMU Kanpur University exam credentials.
Image for Representation
CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019 Declared | The Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur has declared the CSJMU result 2019 for B.A, B.Sc courses. The CSJMU result 2019 , CSJMU B.A result 2019, CSJMU B.Sc result 2019, Kanpur University Result 2019 was published by the Kanpur University on its official website kanpuruniversity.org (http://kanpuruniversity.org/). All candidates, either enrolled as full time or part-time students can check their CSJMU result 2019, Kanpur University 2019 by clicking on this direct link and entering their CSJMU Kanpur University exam credentials.
CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019: Steps to download online CSJMU B.A result, CSJMU B.Sc result
Follow the steps to get your CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019 from Kanpur university’s webpage-
Step 1: Visit the official website kanpuruniversity.org or check the direct link
Step 2: Click on CSJMU result 2019 section
Step 3: Select ‘University Regular/Private Examination Result 2018-19’ option
Step 4: Enter your course name and type
Step 5: On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and semester
Step 6: Submit the details
Step 7: The CSJMU Kanpur University 2019 B.A result, CSJMU B.Sc result will appear on the screen
Step 8: Download and take a print out.
