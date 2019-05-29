CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019 for B.A, B.Sc Announced at kanpuruniversity.org

CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019 Declared | The Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur has declared the CSJMU result 2019 for B.A, B.Sc courses. The CSJMU result 2019 , CSJMU B.A result 2019, CSJMU B.Sc result 2019, Kanpur University Result 2019 was published by the Kanpur University on its official website kanpuruniversity.org (http://kanpuruniversity.org/). All candidates, either enrolled as full time or part-time students can check their CSJMU result 2019, Kanpur University 2019 by clicking on this direct link and entering their CSJMU Kanpur University exam credentials.CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019: Steps to download online CSJMU B.A result, CSJMU B.Sc resultFollow the steps to get your CSJMU Kanpur University Result 2019 from Kanpur university’s webpage-Step 1: Visit the official website kanpuruniversity.org or check the direct linkStep 2: Click on CSJMU result 2019 sectionStep 3: Select ‘University Regular/Private Examination Result 2018-19’ optionStep 4: Enter your course name and typeStep 5: On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and semesterStep 6: Submit the detailsStep 7: The CSJMU Kanpur University 2019 B.A result, CSJMU B.Sc result will appear on the screenStep 8: Download and take a print out.