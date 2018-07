CSPHCL Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2018: 117 Posts, Apply before 8th August 2018

CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 117 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, Account Officers, Administrative Officer, Medical Officer, Welfare Officer, Programmer Trainee and Junior Engineer in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution, Transmission and Generation has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited, Chhattisgarh - cspdcl.co.in. Candidates who wish to apply for more than post, need to submit separate applications. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2018?Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.cspdcl.co.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Human Resource’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under name of post ‘J.E (Trainee)-Civil’Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditionsStep 5 – Click on startStep 6 – Register yourself firstStep 7 – Fill the details and click on submitStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceAE (Civil)/ AO/ AM (F &A)/ Ado/ AM (HR)/ Welfare Officer/ Programmer Trainee/ Medical Officer:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1500SC/ ST Category – Rs.1200Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil):Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST Category – Rs.700Total Posts: 117AE (Trainee) Civil – 40AO/ AM (F &A) – Trainee – 18AO/ AM (HR) - Trainee – 4Medical Officer – 23Welfare Officer Trainee – 4Programmer Trainee – 4Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) - 24AE (Trainee) Civil – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech/ Bsc (Engineering)/ AMIE in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or Institution.AO/ AM (F &A) – Trainee – The applicant must be CA.AdO/ AM (HR) - Trainee – The applicant must be MBA in Human Resource Management/ Personal Management from any recognized University or Institution recognized by UGC.Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS degree from recognized University with registration with Medical Council of India.Welfare Officer Trainee – The applicant must be MA with 2nd division in Sociology/ Social Science from any recognized University recognized by UGCProgrammer Trainee – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech/ Bsc (Engineering)/ AMIE in Computer Science/ Information Technology or MCA from any recognized University.Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) – The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Government recognized Institution approved by AICTE/ UGC.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.AE (Civil)/ AO/ AM (F &A)/ Ado/ AM (HR)/ Welfare Officer/ Programmer Trainee/ Medical Officer:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018.Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil):Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 19 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018.