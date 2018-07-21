English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CSPHCL Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2018: 117 Posts, Apply before 8th August 2018
The applicant must possess MBBS degree from recognized University with registration with Medical Council of India.
Picture for representation.
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 117 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, Account Officers, Administrative Officer, Medical Officer, Welfare Officer, Programmer Trainee and Junior Engineer in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution, Transmission and Generation has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited, Chhattisgarh - cspdcl.co.in. Candidates who wish to apply for more than post, need to submit separate applications. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.cspdcl.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Human Resource’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under name of post ‘J.E (Trainee)-Civil’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions
Step 5 – Click on start
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57269/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57269/login.html
Application Fee:
AE (Civil)/ AO/ AM (F &A)/ Ado/ AM (HR)/ Welfare Officer/ Programmer Trainee/ Medical Officer:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.1200
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil):
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category – Rs.700
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 117
AE (Trainee) Civil – 40
AO/ AM (F &A) – Trainee – 18
AO/ AM (HR) - Trainee – 4
Medical Officer – 23
Welfare Officer Trainee – 4
Programmer Trainee – 4
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) - 24
Eligibility Criteria:
AE (Trainee) Civil – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech/ Bsc (Engineering)/ AMIE in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or Institution.
AO/ AM (F &A) – Trainee – The applicant must be CA.
AdO/ AM (HR) - Trainee – The applicant must be MBA in Human Resource Management/ Personal Management from any recognized University or Institution recognized by UGC.
Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS degree from recognized University with registration with Medical Council of India.
Welfare Officer Trainee – The applicant must be MA with 2nd division in Sociology/ Social Science from any recognized University recognized by UGC
Programmer Trainee – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech/ Bsc (Engineering)/ AMIE in Computer Science/ Information Technology or MCA from any recognized University.
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) – The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Government recognized Institution approved by AICTE/ UGC.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Age Limit:
AE (Civil)/ AO/ AM (F &A)/ Ado/ AM (HR)/ Welfare Officer/ Programmer Trainee/ Medical Officer:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018.
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil):
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 19 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018.
Also Watch
How to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.cspdcl.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Human Resource’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under name of post ‘J.E (Trainee)-Civil’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions
Step 5 – Click on start
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Fill the details and click on submit
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57269/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57269/login.html
Application Fee:
AE (Civil)/ AO/ AM (F &A)/ Ado/ AM (HR)/ Welfare Officer/ Programmer Trainee/ Medical Officer:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.1200
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil):
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST Category – Rs.700
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 117
AE (Trainee) Civil – 40
AO/ AM (F &A) – Trainee – 18
AO/ AM (HR) - Trainee – 4
Medical Officer – 23
Welfare Officer Trainee – 4
Programmer Trainee – 4
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) - 24
Eligibility Criteria:
AE (Trainee) Civil – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech/ Bsc (Engineering)/ AMIE in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or Institution.
AO/ AM (F &A) – Trainee – The applicant must be CA.
AdO/ AM (HR) - Trainee – The applicant must be MBA in Human Resource Management/ Personal Management from any recognized University or Institution recognized by UGC.
Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS degree from recognized University with registration with Medical Council of India.
Welfare Officer Trainee – The applicant must be MA with 2nd division in Sociology/ Social Science from any recognized University recognized by UGC
Programmer Trainee – The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech/ Bsc (Engineering)/ AMIE in Computer Science/ Information Technology or MCA from any recognized University.
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) – The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Government recognized Institution approved by AICTE/ UGC.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Age Limit:
AE (Civil)/ AO/ AM (F &A)/ Ado/ AM (HR)/ Welfare Officer/ Programmer Trainee/ Medical Officer:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018.
Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil):
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 19 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018.
Also Watch
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...