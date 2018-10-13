English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CSUGC NET 2018 Last Date Extended till October 17, 2018, Apply Now
CSIR is scheduled to organize the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 on December 16, 2018 for candidates interested in Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for lectureship.
(Image: News18.com)
CSIR UGC NET 2018 Last Date has been extended till October 17, 2018. As per the original schedule, the CSIR UGC NET 2018 Registration process was to wrap up on October 15, 2018; however, as per a notification on the official website of Council of Scientific amp; Industrial Research (CSIR), India, interested candidates can apply ‘upto 17th October 2018 only.’
‘The last date for Online Application for Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), December 2018 for Junior Research Fellowship and for Lectureship has been extended up to 17.10.2018. There will be no further extension’ read the notification.
CSIR is scheduled to organize the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 on December 16, 2018 for candidates interested in Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship for subjects that come under the faculty of Science; Technology including Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.
Candidates interested in applying for CSIR UGC NET December 2018 can follow the instructions below and apply online now.
How to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://csirhrdg.res.in/
Step 2 – Click on Apply Online given under Joint CSIR-UGC NET for JRF/LS December 2018
Step 3 – Register yourself and login to your profile to fill your application form and pay application fee
Step 4 – Download your confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://59.163.216.84:8080/new_jrf/
CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 - Examination Schedule:
As per the Information Bulletin, the CSIR UGC NET December 2018 will be organized in two sessions viz:
Morning Session – 9 am to 12 noon
1. Life Sciences
2. Physical Sciences
Forenoon Session – 2 pm to 5pm
1. Chemical Sciences
2. Mathematical Sciences
3. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
