1-min read

CTET 2018 Eligibility Criteria Modified, Check Here

As per the amendment, candidates who are B.Ed qualified and have applied for Paper-II can now apply for Paper-I as well.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 24, 2018, 7:39 PM IST
CTET 2018 Eligibility Criteria Modified, Check Here
Screengrab of the CTET website.
CTET 2018 Eligibility Criteria has been modified by the CBSE upon receiving clarification from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). A Corrigendum has been released on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in, stating the modified Point 6.1 of the Information Bulletin of CTET-2018.

As per the amendment, candidates who are B.Ed qualified and have applied for Paper-II can now apply for Paper-I as well. Candidates will be able to modify their application forms once the correction window is made available by the CBSE on 6 September 2018, next month. Interested candidates will be able to apply for both the papers till 15 September 2018. They would need to pay the difference in fee by 18 September 2018, 3:30 pm via e-Challan or Debit/Credit Card.

‘The candidates those who passed B.Ed qualification and already applied for Paper–II as per the eligibility and have already paid necessary fee as specified may also apply now under the amendment for both the papers viz Paper-I and Paper-II. Those who wish to apply for Paper I also, now may do so during the correction period which is extended till 15-09-2018 i.e. from 06-09-2018 (Thursday) to 15-09-2018 (Saturday) by remitting necessary difference in fee as stated in the CTET-2018 Information Bulletin under Point no.15’ read the Corrigendum.

Candidates can read the new eligibility criteria at the below mentioned url:

https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=132&iii=Y

CBSE is scheduled to organize the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 in two slots viz Paper-II – 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Paper-I – 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
