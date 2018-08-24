English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CTET 2018 Eligibility Criteria Modified, Check Here
As per the amendment, candidates who are B.Ed qualified and have applied for Paper-II can now apply for Paper-I as well.
Screengrab of the CTET website.
Loading...
CTET 2018 Eligibility Criteria has been modified by the CBSE upon receiving clarification from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). A Corrigendum has been released on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in, stating the modified Point 6.1 of the Information Bulletin of CTET-2018.
As per the amendment, candidates who are B.Ed qualified and have applied for Paper-II can now apply for Paper-I as well. Candidates will be able to modify their application forms once the correction window is made available by the CBSE on 6 September 2018, next month. Interested candidates will be able to apply for both the papers till 15 September 2018. They would need to pay the difference in fee by 18 September 2018, 3:30 pm via e-Challan or Debit/Credit Card.
‘The candidates those who passed B.Ed qualification and already applied for Paper–II as per the eligibility and have already paid necessary fee as specified may also apply now under the amendment for both the papers viz Paper-I and Paper-II. Those who wish to apply for Paper I also, now may do so during the correction period which is extended till 15-09-2018 i.e. from 06-09-2018 (Thursday) to 15-09-2018 (Saturday) by remitting necessary difference in fee as stated in the CTET-2018 Information Bulletin under Point no.15’ read the Corrigendum.
Candidates can read the new eligibility criteria at the below mentioned url:
https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=132&iii=Y
CBSE is scheduled to organize the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 in two slots viz Paper-II – 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Paper-I – 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
Also Watch
As per the amendment, candidates who are B.Ed qualified and have applied for Paper-II can now apply for Paper-I as well. Candidates will be able to modify their application forms once the correction window is made available by the CBSE on 6 September 2018, next month. Interested candidates will be able to apply for both the papers till 15 September 2018. They would need to pay the difference in fee by 18 September 2018, 3:30 pm via e-Challan or Debit/Credit Card.
‘The candidates those who passed B.Ed qualification and already applied for Paper–II as per the eligibility and have already paid necessary fee as specified may also apply now under the amendment for both the papers viz Paper-I and Paper-II. Those who wish to apply for Paper I also, now may do so during the correction period which is extended till 15-09-2018 i.e. from 06-09-2018 (Thursday) to 15-09-2018 (Saturday) by remitting necessary difference in fee as stated in the CTET-2018 Information Bulletin under Point no.15’ read the Corrigendum.
Candidates can read the new eligibility criteria at the below mentioned url:
https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=132&iii=Y
CBSE is scheduled to organize the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 in two slots viz Paper-II – 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Paper-I – 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Jimmy Shergill, Piyush Mishra's Comic Timing is the Only Highlight
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Struggling To Get a Date? You Might Be Too Intelligent, Says New Study
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...