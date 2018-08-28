CTET 2018 Exam Date Announced, Exam on 9th December 2018

CTET 2018 Exam Date has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as per which, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be organized on Sunday, 9th December 2018, this year. CBSE had earlier released the Information Bulletin of CTET 2018, however bereft of the examination date. ‘Date of Examination - 09-12-2018 Sunday, stated an online notification on ctet.nic.inThe online registration process commenced on 1st of August, this month and concluded yesterday on 27th August 2018. Candidates who have successfully registered for CTET 2018 can pay the application fee until Thursday, 30th August 2018, this week.Also, as CBSE has modified the eligibility criteria, as per which, B.Ed candidates will now be eligible to apply for Paper-I as well (read both papers), interested candidates can make the changes once the Online Correction Process window is made available from 6th to 15th September 2018.CTET 2018 examination comprises of two papers viz Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm (Classes VI to VIII) and Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm (Classes I to V). A candidate needs minimum 60% to become CTET Qualified and the certificate is valid for a period of seven years.CTET 2018 qualified candidates become eligible to apply for teacher recruitment as and when it happens for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.