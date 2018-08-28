English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CTET 2018 Exam Date Announced, Exam on 9th December 2018
Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be organised on December 9, 2018.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
CTET 2018 Exam Date has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as per which, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be organized on Sunday, 9th December 2018, this year. CBSE had earlier released the Information Bulletin of CTET 2018, however bereft of the examination date. ‘Date of Examination - 09-12-2018 Sunday, stated an online notification on ctet.nic.in
The online registration process commenced on 1st of August, this month and concluded yesterday on 27th August 2018. Candidates who have successfully registered for CTET 2018 can pay the application fee until Thursday, 30th August 2018, this week.
Also, as CBSE has modified the eligibility criteria, as per which, B.Ed candidates will now be eligible to apply for Paper-I as well (read both papers), interested candidates can make the changes once the Online Correction Process window is made available from 6th to 15th September 2018.
CTET 2018 examination comprises of two papers viz Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm (Classes VI to VIII) and Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm (Classes I to V). A candidate needs minimum 60% to become CTET Qualified and the certificate is valid for a period of seven years.
CTET 2018 qualified candidates become eligible to apply for teacher recruitment as and when it happens for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
Also Watch
The online registration process commenced on 1st of August, this month and concluded yesterday on 27th August 2018. Candidates who have successfully registered for CTET 2018 can pay the application fee until Thursday, 30th August 2018, this week.
Also, as CBSE has modified the eligibility criteria, as per which, B.Ed candidates will now be eligible to apply for Paper-I as well (read both papers), interested candidates can make the changes once the Online Correction Process window is made available from 6th to 15th September 2018.
CTET 2018 examination comprises of two papers viz Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm (Classes VI to VIII) and Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm (Classes I to V). A candidate needs minimum 60% to become CTET Qualified and the certificate is valid for a period of seven years.
CTET 2018 qualified candidates become eligible to apply for teacher recruitment as and when it happens for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Blasts Reports That Hrithik Roshan Tried to Flirt With Her; Read Her Statement Here
- MS Dhoni Enjoys a Bike Ride While Shooting With the Stars in Shimla
- Hrithik Roshan Slams 'Trash' Report That Disha Patani Opted Out of a Film Because of His Behaviour
- A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
- Asian Games: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Wants to Emulate Brilliant Neeraj Chopra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...