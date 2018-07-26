CTET 2018 Expected to be Delayed, Here are the Details

CTET 2018 Online Application Forms are delayed and there is no further update on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 - ctet.nic.in. As per the last official notice released by CBSE, the submission of online application form for Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2018 is delayed due to administrative reasons and the date for the same was to be notified soon.Candidates who wish to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to get further updates.Meanwhile the structure and the content of CTET 2018 has been updated on the official website.The pattern of CTET will be of Multiple Choice Questions with 4 answers options and there will no negative marking applicable.Paper 1 will consist of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (compulsory), Language 2 (compulsory, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.Paper 2 will consist of Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory), Language 1 (compulsory), Language 2 (compulsory), Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher ) and Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher).Candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed content of CTET 2018 at the below mentioned url:https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=116&iii=Y