CTET 2018 One-Time Window to Upload Photographs & Signatures Opens Today, Submit by 2nd Sept 2018
This one time measure will be closed on Sunday, 2nd September 2018
CTET 2018 One-Time Window to Upload Photographs & Signatures has been opened today i.e. 30th August 2018 for those candidates who had successfully registered for Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 within the stipulated timeline i.e. 27th August 2018, however, were not able to complete the process of uploading their photographs and signatures.
This one time measure will be closed on Sunday, 2nd September 2018. Thereby such candidates must avail this opportunity to submit their missing details as no further extension will be given.
‘Now, they can also remit their fee accordingly through e-Challan, Credit/Debit Card, Net-Banking from 30-08-2018 (Thursday) to 05-09-2018 (Wednesday) upto 02:00 p.m.’ further read the Important Notice.
Candidates can read the notice here:
https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=136&iii=Y
On the other hand, already registered candidates who wish to apply for Paper-I, after the changes in eligibility criteria were introduced by CBSE last week, will be able to modify their application forms once the correction window is made available by the CBSE on 6th September 2018, next month. Interested candidates will be able to apply for both the papers till 15th September 2018. They would need to pay the difference in fee by 18th September 2018, 3:30pm via e-Challan or Debit/Credit Card.
