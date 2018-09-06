GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CTET 2018 Online Correction Process Begins at ctet.nic.in, Apply Before 10th Sept 2018

CTET 2018 Online Correction Process has been started on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in.

Updated:September 6, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
CTET 2018 Online Correction Process Begins at ctet.nic.in, Apply Before 10th Sept 2018
CTET 2018 Online Correction Process has begun today i.e. 6th September 2018 on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in. The Correction Process will conclude on Monday, 10th September 2018 and candidates who’ve successfully registered for CTET 2018 must check their application forms and make corrections (if any) to details like Applicant’s name, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Date of Birth, Category, Paper opted (Paper-I, Paper-II or both), Subject for Paper-II, Language I and/or II, Address of correspondence, First Choice of Centre and Name of Institution/College/University of B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), etc.

Also, candidates who wish to apply for Paper-I after being considered eligible due to modification in the eligibility criteria, must also fill the application form and pay the effective difference in application fee.

How to make CTET 2018 Online Form Corrections?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ctet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Correction for CTET 2018’ given at the end of the page
Step 3 – Login to your profile
Step 4 – Make necessary changes and save
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://ctet.nic.in/ctetapp/onlinecorrection/candauth.aspx
CBSE is scheduled to organize the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 in two slots viz Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm and Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers in Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
