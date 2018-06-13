GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CTET 2018 Registration Begins 22nd June 2018, Apply Before 19th July, 5PM

CTET 2018 Registration process will begin on Friday, 22nd June 2018, next week on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 13, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
CTET 2018 Registration Begins 22nd June 2018, Apply Before 19th July, 5PM
Image for representation
CTET 2018 Registration process will begin on Friday, 22nd June 2018, next week on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) – ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Information Bulletin for the 11th edition of CTET and will be organizing CTET 2018 on Sunday, 16th September 2018 in two slots viz:
Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm
Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm

The application window will close on 19th July 2018, 5pm, however, registered candidates will be able to pay the application fee via e-Challan, Debit/Credit Card till 21st July 2018, 3:30pm.

Candidates aspiring to apply for the post of teacher for Class I to VIII at Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi, must qualify CTET as mandated by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in Right to Education Act.

Apart from Central Government Schools, CTET Qualified status is also considered by many private schools in the country. Also State Governments may opt for CTET result if it is not able to conduct State Teacher Eligibility Test in a particular year.

As per NCTE notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad Dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The CTET 2018 Qualified status will be valid for 7 years from the date of declaration of result.

Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and submit their applications once the Online Application url is live.
Candidates can download the CTET 2018 Information Bulletin from the url mentioned below to know the Exam Pattern, Syllabus, and other details: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=109&iii=Y

CTET 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Application Submission Begins – Friday, 22nd June 2018
Online Application Submission Ends – Thursday, 19th July 2018, 5PM
Payment of Application Fee via e-Challan/Debit/Credit Card – 21st July 2018, 3:30PM

Final status of Candidates-Check Status & Particulars of Candidates whose fees is received – 24th July 2018
On-line Corrections in Particulars – 26th July 2018 to 31st July 2018
Download of CTET 2018 Admit Card – 20th August 2018 onwards
CTET 2018 Examination – Sunday, 16th September 2018

