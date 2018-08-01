GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CTET 2018 Registration Process Begins at ctet.nic.in, Register Now

Registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2018 has begun on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 1, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CTET 2018 Registration Process Begins at ctet.nic.in, Register Now
Image for representative purposes.
Loading...
CTET 2018 Online Registration process has begun on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in.

Candidates aspiring to serve as teachers for Class I to VIII in schools that come under the purview of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi, must fill the online application form on or before 27th August 2018 in order to appear for the CTET 2018 examination.

How to apply for CTET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ctet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration for CTET 2018’ given at the end of the page
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Fill the application form, upload images, pay the exam fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://ctet.nic.in/ctetapp/root/regcand.aspx

CBSE will be organizing the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 in two slots viz Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm and Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...