CTET 2018 Registration Process Delayed due to Administrative Reasons, Next Date to be Notified Shortly
Candidates who were gearing up for online registration of CTET 2018 must wait until further notice from CBSE. The Board is scheduled to organize the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 examination on Sunday, 16th September 2018, this year in two slots viz Paper-II – 9:30am to 12pm and Paper-I – 2pm to 4:30pm.
CTET 2018 Registration Process has been delayed citing ‘Administrative Reasons’. The online registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 was scheduled to begin today, i.e. 22nd June 2018, however, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification on the CTET Portal stating, ‘Submission of on-line application form for CTET-2018 is delayed due to administrative reasons.’ The notification further read, ‘Next date will be notified shortly. Candidates may visit CTET website regularly for updates.’
It is still unclear whether this delay in online application process will affect the Exam date and schedule or not.
The CTET 2018 Schedule earlier shared by CBSE is as follows:
CTET 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Application Submission Begins – Friday, 22nd June 2018
Online Application Submission Ends – Thursday, 19th July 2018, 5PM
Payment of Application Fee via e-Challan/Debit/Credit Card – 21st July 2018, 3:30PM
Final status of Candidates-Check Status & Particulars of Candidates whose fees is received – 24th July 2018
On-line Corrections in Particulars – 26th July 2018 to 31st July 2018
Download of CTET 2018 Admit Card – 20th August 2018 onwards
CTET 2018 Examination – Sunday, 16th September 2018
In a recent development, Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar had stated that CTET examination will now be held in 20 languages viz English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu.
https://twitter.com/PrakashJavdekar/status/1008652964418981889
Mr. Javadekar had further clarified the languages in which CTET examination will be conducted from here on:
https://twitter.com/PrakashJavdekar/status/1008674302466625537
