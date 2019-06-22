Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CTET 2019: CBSE Releases CTET Admit Card at ctet.nic.in, Direct Links Here

The CTET 2019 Admit Card was released on the CBSE’s official website at ctet.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
CTET 2019: CBSE Releases CTET Admit Card at ctet.nic.in, Direct Links Here
Representational photo (PTI)
Loading...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Examination on June 20. The CTET 2019 Admit Card was released on the CBSE's official website ctet.nic.in. The exam convener has activated the facility of CTET 2019 Admit Card download on two servers at ecounselling.nic.in and ecounselling.nic.in. From here the CTET 2019 Admit Card for July session can be availed by entering the correct application number and date of birth.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 exam is scheduled for July 7 (Sunday). According to reports, exam will be held in 2,942 CTET exam centres across the country.

CTET 2019: Steps to Download CTET July Admit Card

As the CTET CBSE 2019 Admit Card is live, the document can be downloaded with the help of the steps given below-

Step 1- Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education’s official website: ctet.nic.in

Step 2- On homepage, you will get two URLs for download of CTET 2019 Admit Card

Step 3- Click on it and enter your correct application number and date of birth

Step 4- The CTET 2019 Admit Card, CTET CBSE 2019 Admit Card, CTET 2019 July Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Save the PDF file of CTET 2019 Admit Card and also take a printout

Reach the assigned exam center on the scheduled time with CTET 2019 Admit Card for taking the exam for jobs in central educational schools and institutions. The CTET Paper 1 is conducted for teaching at primary level ranging from classes 1 to 5 while the Paper 2 is for secondary level for teaching in class 6 to 8.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
