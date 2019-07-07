Take the pledge to vote

CTET 2019: CBSE Conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education on July 4 released the CTET 2019 admit card, CTET Admit Card 2019 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download the CTET 2019 admit card for July session.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 7, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
CTET 2019: CBSE Conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test Today
CTET 2019| The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 12th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7 (today). Union Minister Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the dates for CTET 2019, CTET-July 2019 examination.

The CTET 2019 examination will be conducted in twenty languages in 97 cities all over the country. The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and, important dates will be available on CTET official website.

On June 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the CTET 2019 admit card, CTET Admit Card 2019 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download the CTET 2019 admit card for July session.

On July 4, the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, tweeted that the CTET exam will be held on July 7 (Sunday) and shared the landing page for download of CTET 2019 admit card . The

MHRD tweet reads “ The Admit Cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test, July-2019 (CTET July-2019) scheduled to be held on 07.07.2019 (Sunday) are available for download from 21.06.2019 onward on the following website.”

CTET 2019: How to Download CTET July 2019 Admit Card

Here are steps to be followed for downloading CTET July Admit Card:

Step 1- Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, you will get tab reading ‘download CTET 2019 Admit Card’ click on it

Step 3- On CTET July Admit Card window, enter your correct application number and date of birth

Step 4- The CTET 2019 Admit Card, CTET 2019 July Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Save the PDF file of CTET 2019 Admit Card and also take a printout as it has to be shown at the exam center

