CTET Admit Card 2019 Not Releasing Tomorrow, Says CBSE Official

CTET Admit Card 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, which conducts the CTET examination, will release CTET Admit Card 2019 soon. The CTET Admit Card 2019 will be published by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are preparing for the examination should keep an eye on the website for their admit card.

Candidates will need their login details to access their admit card once released. According to a report on NDTV, a board official has refuted some media reports that stated that the admit card is expected on November 20.

According to an official notification released by CBSE, the CTET Admit Card 2019 is expected in third week of November. The CBSE will conduct CTET admit card 2019 for December 8.

CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to download your CTET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for on the CTET admit card and click on it

Step 3: Login with your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download your CTET admit card 2019

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

