CTET Admit Card 2019 Released by CBSE at ctet.nic.in; How to Check

The CTET Admit Card 2019 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at ctet.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
CTET Admit Card 2019 Released by CBSE at ctet.nic.in; How to Check
CTET Admit Card 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, which conducts the CTET examination, released CTET Admit Card 2019. The CTET Admit Card 2019 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are preparing for the examination should keep an eye on the website for their admit card.

Candidates will need their login details to access their admit cards.

According to an official notification released by CBSE, the CTET Admit Card 2019 is expected in third week of November. The CBSE will conduct CTET admit card 2019 for December 8.

CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to download your CTET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for on the CTET admit card and click on it

Step 3: Login with your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download your CTET admit card 2019

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

