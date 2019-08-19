CTET December 2019 Online Registration to Begin on August 19 at ctet.nic.in; Details

CTET December 2019 Online Registration | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be inviting new applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). According to an official notification published on the website, the CBSE CTET December 2019 online registration process will begin from Monday, August 19, 2019. All the interested candidates who want to apply for CBSE CTET 2019 Examination can apply through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the online application process for CBSE CTET 2019 December is scheduled to conclude on September 18. The fee payment for 2019 December CBSE CTET will be accepted till September 23. The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2019 Examination will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s CTET December 2019 examination will be conducted in two parts. While the CBSE CTET Phase-1 examination will begin at 9.30am, the CBSE CTET Phase-2 examination is scheduled to start at 2pm. The candidates who will pass o CBSE CTET Part-1 examination will be eligible to teach class 1 to 5, while those who clear CBSE CTET part-2 will be eligible to teach in class 6 and 7.

CBSE CTET December 2019 Online Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Once activated, click on the CBSE CTET 2019 December registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and fill-in all the required details

Step 4: Verify your details and submit your registration request for CBSE CTET 2019

Step 5: Once verified, log-in using the registration number and fill the form

Step 6: Make the payment and submit your CBSE CTET 2019 Examination Form.

It is to be noted that the general category candidates interested in CBSE CTET 2019 Examination must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.